Washington County ready to provide some relief to struggling eateries, lodging establishments

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Restaurants and hotels in Washington County are now eligible for financial help to weather the economic downturn from the pandemic. But many are worried about how far the relief might go.

Starting next week more than $500,000 in grants to lodging establishments, and another $800,000 for eateries can be accessed thanks to funding from the State of Maryland. Washington County Commission President Jeff Cline says the funding can only go so far, but it supports vital industries to the local economy.

“The heartbeat of our community is lodging and the restaurant industry,” says Cline. “Those people provide jobs and economic development and tourism. We need the revenue from these sources and we can’t allow these businesses to fail.”

Just ask the owner of J’s diner in Hagerstown how his entire industry is on the edge of a financial cliff.

“You know we’ve got bills ourselves,” says sot Joel Interiano, “that we have got to pay. And I mean, just electricity runs a thousand dollars and any little bit helps.”

Commission President Cline says hotels and motels in the county are also on the edge of that financial cliff. And he understands the struggle of restaurants like J’s Diner.

“Many of our restaurants won’t make it through January,” says Cline. “They need money now.”

And Interiano at J’s Diner says the dynamic of the hospitality industry has been totally turned upside down over the past year.

“Everything has changed,” Interiano says. “It’s not the same, how it used to be. What once worked before, it doesn’t work anymore.”

Applications are being processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Restaurants and lodging establishments that qualified for the last round of funding in November are not eligible to reapply for help in this new round of financial assistance.