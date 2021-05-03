Washington County readies new round of small business relief grants

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — More than 1,000 Washington County small businesses have pulled down over $11 million in small business aid to weather the pandemic.

More help is on the way for some of those businesses. The county commission has approved the release of over one million dollars in four categories of funding. Small Business Development Director Susan Small invites eligible firms to apply for the latest round of grants

“We have one for food and beverage providers,” said Small, “one for accommodations and lodging providers, one for online sales and teleworking and then one for non-profit grants.”

All of the grant funding will be released no later than June 30.