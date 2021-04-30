Washington County ranks second-lowest in Maryland in percent of population with at least one COVID-19 vaccine

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WASHINGTON COUNTY, M.d. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland has given out over 4.6 million vaccine doses. But some counties are vaccinating their populations at a much faster rate than others.

According to Maryland’s vaccine data, Washington County has the second-lowest population percentage that has received a first dose, and it’s tied for the second-lowest percentage of second doses.

County-by-county vaccine data on Friday, April 30, 2021. Courtesy of the Maryland Department of Health.

So far, around 29.3% of the county has received a first dose, and around 21.3% has received a second dose. The county is, however, third in the state for the percentage of the population with a single-dose vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories