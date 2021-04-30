Washington County ranks second-lowest in Maryland in percent of population with at least one COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON COUNTY, M.d. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland has given out over 4.6 million vaccine doses. But some counties are vaccinating their populations at a much faster rate than others.

According to Maryland’s vaccine data, Washington County has the second-lowest population percentage that has received a first dose, and it’s tied for the second-lowest percentage of second doses.

County-by-county vaccine data on Friday, April 30, 2021. Courtesy of the Maryland Department of Health.

So far, around 29.3% of the county has received a first dose, and around 21.3% has received a second dose. The county is, however, third in the state for the percentage of the population with a single-dose vaccine.