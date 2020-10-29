Washington County Public Schools to return to in-person learning in late November

Washington County Public Schools confirmed to WDVM that students and faculty will be returning to in-person learning at the end of November.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools confirmed to WDVM that students and faculty will be returning to in-person learning at the end of November.

WCPS Communications Officer Erin Anderson confirmed to WDVM that students will be returning to the classroom on or after November 30th, 2020.

WCPS’s “Return to Learn” plan details that in Stage 4, elementary school students grades 1-5 will systemically transition to in-person traditional full-day schedule. Middle and high school students will move to an A/B schedule where students will alternate between in-person & live, online instruction.

Anderson also explained that WCPS has been open to small groups of students but this is the next step in the progression to reopening completely.

WCPS entered Stage 3 of their “Return to Learn” plan on October 12th and as of October 29th, the WCPS website stated that there was no set date for the return of students in Stage 5.

According to WCPS, reopening stages will move forward or in reverse based on community health metrics that the State of Maryland has provided for guidance.

These include:

Washington County’s daily positivity rate – the number of positive COVID-19 test results divided by the total number of tests administered

Washington County's new case rate – the number of new positive COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 people

Moving into these stages will depend on Washington County’s COVID-19 cases.

Stage 5 will offer no distance learning option and all students must return to in-person learning.