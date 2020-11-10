Washington County Public Schools to pause all in-person activities

Washington County Public Schools confirmed to WDVM that students and faculty will be returning to in-person learning at the end of November.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools announced it will be taking a pause from in-person learning along with in-person activities for three weeks.

All students will transition over to virtual learning through online classes starting Monday, November 16. Depending on the community health metrics, in-person activities are projected to resume on Monday, December 7.

This is a developing story and will be updated.