Washington County Public Schools seeking more employees

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools is hiring more employees for the 2022-2023 school year.

They are currently in need for substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, some full-time teaching positions and food nutrition services.

“Most of our paraprofessional positions, we’re looking for those interested in working in the special education arena. as far as substitutes we’re looking for anyone from any background with any level of experience,” said Tim Hines, recruitment and retention coordinator for Washington County Public Schools.

The minimum qualification is a high school degree.