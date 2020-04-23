Washington County Public Schools plans for online 2020 graduation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools is preparing for an online graduation celebration for Class of 2020 seniors, held the week of June 1, 2020.

The school system said in a press release that it seems unlikely that a traditional ceremony with large gatherings will be safe by next month.

“WCPS is incredibly proud of the Class of 2020, not only for the achievements they have made over the years, but for the resiliency they have shown through this school closure. Although we would prefer to have live graduations, it appears unlikely such large gatherings will be possible. For now, we are still preparing for both live and virtual graduation ceremonies. Our seniors deserve the best to celebrate their success, and we are prepared to do so under the circumstances.” Washington County Public Schools, press release on April 23, 2020

The Maryland State Board of Education recently waived the following graduation requirements amid the virus outbreak closures:

2020 graduates are not required to participate in or pass the state-required testing (high school assessments) for Algebra I, English 10, and American Government. Seniors do not need to complete Bridge projects to meet requirements.

2020 graduates do not need to participate in the Maryland Integrated Science Assessment (MISA).

2020 graduates who have not met the required Student Service Learning (SSL) hours will be allowed to graduate.

2020 graduates participating in Career and Technology Education completers are not required to complete supervised work-based learning experiences and industry-mentored projects in order to graduate.

Teachers will continue to grade student work while distance learning is in effect for the fourth quarter, WCPS said. Grades can be viewed on ParentVUE and StudentVUE.

WCPS also said Thursday that high school proms have been cancelled, and students who purchased tickets will be refunded.

If you have questions while schools are closed, please contact the school principal or your child’s teacher. It is recommended to reach principals by email during this time.

General questions about WCPS’ response to the COVID-19 closure can be directed to COVID-19@wcps.k12.md.us