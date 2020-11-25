Washington County Public Schools not returning to in-person learning until 2021

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools has paused their Return to Learn plan as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the county.

Students will not be returning to the classroom before January 11, 2021.

On November 10, WCPS spokesperson Erin Anderson told WDVM that WCPS was moving back to distance learning starting on November 16, 2020, and originally planned to have students return to the classroom on December 7, 2020, depending on community health metrics.

However, due to rising case numbers, all in-person learning has stopped. Before this decision to return to distance learning was made, WCPS was in Stage 3 of their Return to Learn plan which saw small groups of students participating in in-person learning.

With the pause on in-person learning, sports will also not be returning. WCPS stated that virtual conditioning for winter sports may begin on December 7, and virtual practices may begin as early as December 14, 2020.

In a press release, WCPS stated that “during the eight weeks students were back in schools, WCPS saw a very low amount of transmission of the virus in our buildings, which may be attributed to the health and safety protocols implemented among students and staff.”

They also stated that it is their goal to return students to in-person instruction when the health metrics in the county improve.

Anderson stated that WCPS is anxious to return students to their classrooms and the extension of the distance learning period was not an easy decision but “our community’s health metrics must improve.”

During the extended period of distance learning, the meal distribution sites will still be operating and available to any child under the age of 18-years-old. The meal bags include breakfast, lunch, and dinner and the sites will be operating every day that school is in session.

Anderson emphasized that WCPS is still committed to helping their students in any way that they can during this time and encouraged parents to reach out to their school principal if their student needs any assistance.

For Washington County Public Schools’ full Return to Learn plan, please visit their website.