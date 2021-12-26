Washington county public schools increase pay to attract more substitute teachers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington county public schools are experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers but are quickly trying to pull more people in to fill those vacant roles.

Washington county public schools are currently searching for more substitute teachers due to some people who are still reserved about working in a school setting for fear of catching COVID and the new omicron variant.

To rectify the problem, WCPS is raising the daily pay by twenty dollars to help draw in more applicants.

Washington county public schools are also facing the lowest numbers of substitute teachers since last school year.