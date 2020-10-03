Washington County public school’s fall sports are postponed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County public schools recently decided not to begin fall sports this month.

The original plan was to resume sports on Oct. 7’th and games starting Oct. 27 but the school district decided to push it back and wait longer to ensure everyone’s safety.

The decision was made Tuesday even in a Return to Play newsletter sent to parents via email and text.

” We have not ruled out the possibility of resuming competitive sports this fall, as indicated in our newsletter, and contrary to what some media outlets have announced, we are considering a wide variety of options, including the combination of the two timelines proposed by the state. The good news is our athletes have already started voluntary conditioning, and based on new information, some of that time can be counted towards the mandatory practice time before competitive play.” Superintendent Boyd Michael

Fall teams will continue their workouts for the rest of 2020, and they will prepare for when sports are planned to resume.