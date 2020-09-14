Washington County Public Schools extends free meal program for students

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Public Schools will be providing free meals to all students through December 31st.

This will be extending the school district’s summer meal program, which is a administered by Maryland, but funded through the federal government. The nationwide program was extended recently.

The program has served free meals to many children this summer in Washington County in efforts to help families because of COVID-19. Now families can continue receiving free food for their children until the end of the year, unless the program is further extended into 2012.

“One of Washington County Public Schools’ top priorities through the COVID-19 pandemic is ensuring students can be provided school meals. We are thankful the Maryland State Department of Education has accepted all waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. About 1,500 children 18 and under are served at our 22 WCPS meal sites across the county each day. We understand many families are facing challenging circumstances through the pandemic, and we are fortunate that we can continue to support children in a small yet significant way through our food service.” Erin Anderson, WCPS Communications Officer

All students in the county are eligible for free meals.

