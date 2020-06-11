Washington County Public Schools Education Foundation is asking people to donate their shoes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Public Schools Education Foundation is encouraging people to kick off their gently used shoes and donate them for a good cause.

The “Summer’s a Shoe-in” fundraiser will be collecting gently used shoes from June 13th through June 20. All shoes are welcome, including boots, cleats, flip-flops, and sandals.

This drive was made to help the community in a time of need, and to allow people to come together to help one another during this hardship.

You can donate your no-longer-needed shoes at several locations in Washington county, those include:

• Boonsboro High School, 10 Campus Ave., Boonsboro

• Clear Spring High School, 12630 Broadfording Road, Clear Spring

• Hancock Middle-Senior High School, 289 W. Main St., Hancock

• Smithsburg High School, 66 N. Main St., Smithsburg

• South Hagerstown High School, 1101 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown

• Williamsport High School, 5 S. Clifton Drive, Williamsport

• Northern Middle School, 701 Northern Ave., Hagerstown

Collection bins for donated shoes will be set up from June 15 through June 19, at the following locations:

• Bester Elementary School, 385 Mill St., Hagerstown

• Cascade Elementary School, 14519 Pennersville Road, Cascade

• Eastern Elementary School, 1320 Yale Drive, Hagerstown

• Jonathan Hager Elementary School, 12615 Sedgwick Way, Hagerstown

• Maugansville Elementary School, 18023 Maugans Ave., Hagerstown

• Pangborn Elementary School, 195 Pangborn Blvd., Hagerstown

• Pleasant Valley Elementary School, 1707 Rohrersville Road near Knoxville

• Rockland Woods Elementary School, 18201 Rockland Drive, Hagerstown

• Salem Avenue Elementary School, 1323 Salem Ave., Hagerstown

• Barbara Ingram School for the Arts, 7 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown

• Hagerstown Community College, 11400 Robinwood Drive, Hagerstown

• Center for Education Services at 10435 Downsville Pike in Hagerstown

“I hope that the entire county feels like they want to rally around us and help us with this because as we can make the education foundation stronger for the future, it just speaks better for the opportunities that we will be able to give future children,” said executive director of Washington county education foundation, Caren Cramer.