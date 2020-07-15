Washington County Public Schools continue with online learning in the fall

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Students will begin the fall 2020 school year with distance learning, the Washington County Board of Education voted during a meeting on Tuesday evening.

The board’s decision was unanimous, according to Washington County Public Schools. The school system said more information will be released soon regarding the plan. “WCPS understands this decision will affect families in different ways,” the school system said.

All Maryland public schools first closed due to safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic on March 16. Governor Larry Hogan and State Superintendent Karen Salmon originally ordered the closure until March 27, but that reopening date kept extending until the state announced in May that schools should remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

With loosened restrictions in June, Washington County was able to hold delayed graduation ceremonies in-person for its Class of 2020. The outdoor ceremonies included all 11 high schools in the county. The Maryland State Board of Education had already waived some graduation requirements in April due to the pandemic.

Throughout the closures, the WCPS has also continued providing meals for the county’s 18 years old and younger residents. The grab-n-go meals are free and distributed Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information on specific locations and distribution times, click here.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be providing a live update at 4 p.m. on July 15 for a statewide update on the pandemic. Watch it live on WDVM 25.

