Washington County public libraries end in-person services

WASHINGTON COUNTY, M.d. (WDVM) — The Washington County Free Library system is rolling back on its reopening and stopping all in-building services.

As coronavirus cases climb in the Washington County area, the libraries are returning to the days of curbside pickup and drop off. In-person services like public use of computers will end on Thursday, November 19. The change will last through the Thanksgiving holiday and be reevaluated on December 9.

For some this closing is a disappointment, but also merely an inconvenience. For others, this is a very difficult situation. As schools in the area return to online learning, students who depend on the library for things like internet and computer access are left without many options.

“The library is absolutely aware of how important it is to family members and community members, especially when it comes to that digital divide,” said Sarah Nadeau, an adult programming and community partnerships librarian for Washington County, “And making sure that they have access to books and Wi-Fi and whatever else they might need for schoolwork.”

Nadeau also noted that Wi-Fi is just outside of most library branches, and that residents of the area can feel free to use it whenever they are in a pinch and need internet access. The library system is working to ensure that many of its services can be accessed online.

“We do have e-library resources,” said Nadeau. “We have ebooks, movies, magazines, comics, TV shows, research databases for all ages. And that’s on our website.”

For more information about what resources the library system offers, visit their website.