Washington County police arrest adult male in pornography investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Douglas Lowry in connection to a child pornography investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Newsfeed Now: Walmart attack caught on video; Obituary goes viral
- Virginia Department of Elections releases statement on recent third-party ballot mailings
- Free COVID-19 testing expands in Montgomery County
- Man who shot Denver officer and escaped prison in 1974 arrested in New Mexico
- Texas woman blames Trump, ‘selfish’ people for husband’s death from COVID-19 in scathing obit
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App