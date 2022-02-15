Washington County Playhouse looks to rebound from the pandemic

Laura Martin with the Washington County Playhouse sees an exciting future for her theater group as we turn the corner from the pandemic.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Playhouse has been entertaining theatergoers in Hagerstown for nearly four decades.

But with the pandemic putting the brakes on crowds over the past two years, it has been quite a challenge to keep the theater group going. But as it looks like we may be emerging from all the lockdowns and restrictions, the Playhouse is moving full steam ahead with its production of the “mod musical” Shout, full of sixties tunes that marked the decade. And next month, the acting group will raise the curtain on Neil Simon’s comedy, Last of the Red-hot Lovers. Laura Martin with the playhouse remarks on what a treasure community theater is, wherever it may be.

“Just go support live theater,” said Martin, “because we need it now more than ever. The actors need it. Everyone. And the audiences need it. Everyone needs live theater.”

The Playhouse, established in 1985, is accessible through the east entrance of 44 North Potomac Street in the heart of downtown Hagerstown.