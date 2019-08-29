Washington County personnel draft request for proposals, auditing services

As of now the RFP has two written options according to county records

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Emergency Medical Service organizations in Washington County could see auditing procedures in their future.

Director of the Division of Emergency Services in Washington County, R. David Hays and Kim Edlund, the director for budget and finance went before county commissioners August 27 to discuss a request for proposals (RFP) for special procedures and auditing services. According to Hays, seven out of eight EMS organizations in the county would receive the services.

As of now, the RFP has two written options according to county records. One is based upon a financial statement audit while the other is related to a set of agreed upon procedures. County Commissioner Randall Wagner made it clear that he’d always wanted an audit during the meeting.

County documents report the RFP is set to be advertised on Friday, August 30. As reported by the county agenda, the purpose of an audit is for the CPA firm to provide an opinion on the financial statements as a whole. Commissioners recommended to put both option one and two out for RFP.

To view both options visit here.