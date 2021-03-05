Washington County pays tribute to Marylanders lost during the pandemic on anniversary of first confirmed case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Friday marked the 1-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state of Maryland.

It is a somber reminder of the many struggles we all have faced, but Governor Larry Hogan and leaders in counties across the state took the day to honor those who we have lost. State-wide, nearly 8,000 people have died because of the virus.

“None of us could’ve truly fathomed the toll that this global pandemic would take on our lives and on our very way of life,” said Hogan.

In Washington County, a candle-lit remembrance ceremony was held on the steps of the Washington County Administration Building to pay tribute to the over 250 lives lost in the county.

“It’s very important to me personally because I’ve known many families who’ve had COVID, who’ve been hospitalized,” said Jeff Cline, president of the Board of Washington County Commissioners, his voice slightly breaking at the memory. “And several family members — or friends who’ve lost family members — and the suffering of not being able to be in that hospital and hold their hand when they took that last breath.”

WDVM-25 extends well wishes to everyone who has lost a loved one due to this pandemic.