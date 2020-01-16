Washington County organizations team up to fight substance abuse

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As a part of Washington County Recovers, several nonprofit organizations and healthcare providers teamed up in order to provide their services to those seeking recovery.

“Usually, an individual that’s seeking treatment is going in many different directions and doesn’t know where to turn and it could be overwhelming,” said Hagerstown Councilmember Shelley McIntire, “So we decided to put it under one roof.”

And as people walked in looking for help, each organization was able to evaluate the patient and direct them to the best-qualified service.

“Specifically today, we had someone coming in, looking for out-patient services,” said Michael Smith, of Meritus Medical Center, “But really sitting down and doing the assessment, talking with her, we were actually able to work with her and get her into an in-patient rehab, which will be very helpful for her in the future.”

Some of the organizations taking part in the event include the Washington County Health Department, Meritus Medical Center, Wells House, and Brooke’s House.

Event organizers say that while this event allows them to offer their services, it also gives them the chance to spread awareness about the impact substance abuse has on the community.