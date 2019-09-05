Washington County organizations provide aid during Hurricane Dorian

Davis also shared that those who want to assist can text REDCROSS to"90999" to donate.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As Hurricane Dorian continues to wreak havoc on the east coast, local organizations are doing their part in relief efforts.

The Western Maryland Chapter of the American Red Cross has sent 24 volunteers region-wide to help those impacted by the hurricane. Disaster Program Manager, Sarah Davis, said times like these are crucial.

“While there’s normally a blood shortage, there’s an extreme blood shortage going on at the moment so if you can … definitely donate blood in your area and it will benefit not only your local community but the hurricane efforts as well,” Davis said.

Davis said the organization sent their emergency response vehicle down to Georgia to help with relief efforts.

Along with the Red Cross, the Salvation Army in Hagerstown is also coming together to aid those who need it most. According to Captain Jimmy Taylor, the organization has provided relief in both Florida and the Carolinas.

“The Salvation Army in the United States is helping those displaced in Florida immediately, they are responding on the grounds and I think they served over 16,000 meals,” Taylor said.

Taylor noted that people wanting to help can mail donations to The Salvation Army of Hagerstown at P.O. Box 747, Hagerstown, MD 21740. He said 100% of proceeds will directly go to victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Davis also shared that those who want to assist can text REDCROSS to”90999″ to donate.