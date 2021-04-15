Washington County opening a drive-thru vaccination clinic

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Health Department is announcing plans for the county’s first COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic located at 13 West Lee Street in Hagerstown.

Starting April 19, the clinic will be providing Moderna vaccines every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Appointments are required to register before coming on the location; you can call the center at 240-313-3456 or fill out the interest form to be contacted when appointments are available.

The vaccine clinics are currently open to those who live or work in Washington County who are 18 years of age or older.