WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — “Overdose prevention centers” — places where people struggling with addiction can go to use drugs while being carefully watched by staff — aren’t very common in the United States. But one center in New York has had some success and visitors of the “safe injection sites” say it’s been a blessing to have around.

“If something happens to you, they make sure that you’re safe, they take care of you and they make sure that you don’t die,” said Steve Baez, a safe injection site regular.

The existence of these sites is pretty controversial. The Washington County Health Department explained that they’re not planning to go in that direction as a way to prevent overdoses, and they’ve already got a Harm Reduction Program in place that they say is underused.

Washington County Harm Reduction Program’s March 2022 program calendar.

Vicki Sterling, Washington County’s director of behavioral health, said harm reduction isn’t all about giving people syringes. It often starts small.

“That could be from wearing a seatbelt to decreasing drinking, to total abstinence, but it’s meeting people where they are in their journey,” Sterling added.

While a safe injection site isn’t in Washington County’s plan, the Division of Behavioral Health is still saving lives.

“We’ve seen over 971 people in the two-and-a-half years that we’ve been up and running,” said David A. Washington, program coordinator of the Harm Reduction Program. “And we just got a response from a participant — we do a survey monthly — and one of the participants said that since being enrolled in this program, she has not had an infection as a result of injecting.”

Critics have said that the program “encourages and enables” drug use. Washington, however, said that’s just not true.

“The fact of the matter is people have been using substances since mankind started, whether it be caffeine, nicotine, or any other substance,” said Washington. “[Opioids] cause potentially more damage — more immediate damage,” he said. “I’ve had a mother say ‘I wish my son would’ve gotten to meet you guys before he overdosed.'”

Division of Behavioral Health Service’s “Harm Reduction Tree”.

“We know that it works, and we know that when they come here, we show them that we care about them then they start to build on confidence in themselves care about themselves, and realize that they too can make small changes to improve their health,” said Sterling.

The Division of Behavioral Health is located at 925 N. Burhans Blvd. and the staff frequently does outreach missions in the community.