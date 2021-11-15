Washington County officials advise on shopping safely during the holiday season

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The holiday is just around the corner, and as community members get ready to shop and celebrate, concerns over shoppers’ safety and belongings rise.

Crime during the holidays tends to increase as major holidays such as Thanksgiving and Black Friday approach. It is said that one in 4 adults experience theft during this season. Officials in Washington County say they are ways to enjoy the season and not become a target.

“Criminals look for the opportunity to go in and make a crime victim. If we get rid of that opportunity, you lessen your chances of being victimized,” said SGT Carly Hose, Washington County Public Information Officer. “We can do as far as carrying large sums of cash, don’t do that. Keep it concealed, and if they don’t see it on you, they don’t know they want to take it from you.”

Officials also say to be vigilant and careful when leaving items in unattended vehicles and to park in well-lit areas. They also advise shoppers to notify law enforcement immediately if they run into trouble during holiday shopping.