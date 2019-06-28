Washington County names new business leader

Horowitz is also know for his role of an adjunct professor at Hagerstown Community College

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Commissioners welcomes Jonathan Horowitz as the county’s new business leader.

During Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioner’s meeting, Susan Small, Director of the Department of Business Development, went before the commissioners to introduce Horowitz with his new position which went into effect June 24.

“This position is uniquely crafted for me I believe, I’ve been using my 16 year career of business and my education,” Horowitz said.

Horowitz is also known for his role as an adjunct professor at Hagerstown Community College. As a member of the International Economic Development Association, he noted his goals for the county.

“We have a lot of strengths in this area, so I’ll continue to service 3PL and transportation opportunities as I can,” he added.

As the county commissioners approved the FY2020 budget, Horowitz expressed how he’d aim to bring more revenue to the county from the business side. He also said he plans on making connections with the Hagerstown Regional Airport to improve business efforts.

“When we bring new businesses to this area they make a capital investment in our community and then they continue to pay the corporate and business taxes, that goes into our coffers,” said Horowitz. “The more money coming into our coffers from the commercial side the less money has to come from the personal side.”