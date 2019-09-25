Washington County moves forward with public training center

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Commissioners announced the bidder who’d be completing the site work for the county’s public training center.

According to County Administrator Rob Slocum, the center would operate as a training facility for law enforcement, emergency crews and firefighters. The bidder is C. William Hetzer, Inc. with a contract amount of $3,048,453.50, the organization will complete phase one of the project.

“That’s over 30 acres, ultimately the center will be the location in Washington County for all public safety training,” Slocum said.

County officials made mention of the center, which will be located along 9238 Sharpsburg Pike, in its state of the county earlier this year. Now people will begin seeing physical progress, which is expected to start October of this year.

“This site will offer us a single location which has the facilities necessary to do appropriate training, even moving out the building we will have locations, test pad sites for where they can do mock scenarios and that type of thing,” Slocum said.

Phase one involves site work, utilities, and paving. The next step in this project is close down that area of Sharpsburg Pike so that construction may begin.