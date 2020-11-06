Washington County mourns passing of Merle Elliott, creator of Community Foundation

Stacey Crawford with the Washington County Community Foundation says Mere Elliott made a significant contribution to the region when he started the philanthropic foundation in the mid-1990″s.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County is mourning the loss of a local legend, Merle Elliott.

His vision for a more compassionate Hagerstown and Washington County region led to the creation of the Community Foundation in the mid-1990″s. He donated $9,000 to start the philanthropic organization and it has grown to a charitable portfolio of $45 million today. The foundation funds elder care, providing for the homeless, enhancing education — even the animal shelters. Tens of thousands of Washington Countians benefit from his care and concern.

Said Stacey Crawford, head of the Community Foundation Washington County, “it’s hard to summarize Merle. He was just a quiet, calming, thoughtful — just great man for this community.”

Elliott was 90 years old.