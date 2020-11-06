Washington County mourns passing of Merle Elliott, creator of Community Foundation

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County is mourning the loss of a local legend, Merle Elliott.
His vision for a more compassionate Hagerstown and Washington County region led to the creation of the Community Foundation in the mid-1990″s. He donated $9,000 to start the philanthropic organization and it has grown to a charitable portfolio of $45 million today. The foundation funds elder care, providing for the homeless, enhancing education — even the animal shelters. Tens of thousands of Washington Countians benefit from his care and concern.
Said Stacey Crawford, head of the Community Foundation Washington County, “it’s hard to summarize Merle. He was just a quiet, calming, thoughtful — just great man for this community.”
Elliott was 90 years old.
- WVU School of Dentistry one of two in U.S. to offer robotic guided implant surgeries
- Traffic garden pop-up teaches Arlington students about traffic safety
- Fairfax families file lawsuit over Thomas Jefferson High School admissions changes
- WV’s Sen. Joe Manchin dismisses election fraud claims and calls for peaceful transition of power
- A beautiful weekend ahead!
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App