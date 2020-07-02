Washington County moms are supporting each other through a local Facebook group

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Being a mom is a very rewarding job, but it can also be challenging, especially during a pandemic with many kids stuck at home.

That’s why a group of local mothers created a support system for other moms during this difficult time.

Six local moms started a support group in March, at the height of the stay-at-home order, as a way for moms to connect during the pandemic.

Their facebook group called “The Cool Moms of Washington County” holds Zoom meetings to discuss mental health, and they conduct virtual activities for mothers to participate in.

They also help new moms by supplying them with resources they might need. Organizers say the goal of this group is to support all mothers within the community and give them an outlet to express themselves.







“Be kind to yourself, it’s hard. it’s hard on everybody being a new mom, you’re not given a rulebook, whether you’re a first, second or third time mom it’s all different and just be kind to yourself and take time for yourself. ask for help when you need it, and reach out to a friend.” said group organizer Jenna Liu

The group says all mothers are welcome to join, and they are excited to continue growing its members and making a difference in other mothers’ lives.

