Washington County mobile home residents want rental tax eliminated

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The revenue collected from the tax on mobile home occupancy amounts to less than one percent of Washington County’s budget, however renters say the tax is unfair.

Mobile home renters said the tax hits the elderly and those on a fixed income especially hard and note that other Maryland counties have phased it out altogether.

Stephen McDonough calls the tax, put on the books in 1963, “a conniving, excessive, backwards approach to taxing our personal property.”

And Roger Vincent, who presides over the Lakeside mobile home community residents’ association where McDonough resides, says the tax places an excessive burden on mobile home occupants since the value of manufactured housing does not appreciate in value as real property does.

The county collects $600,000 a year from the tax but is contemplating a proposal that would cut it by more than half. Residents at the commission hearing Tuesday, however, want it eliminated altogether. The county commissioners is still accepting public comment at contact-commissioners@washco-md.net