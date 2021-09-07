Washington County Mental Health Authority raises awareness for suicide prevention month

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — This month is all about preventing suicide. One local mental health authority is doing its part in raising awareness.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 700,000 people die by suicide every year. In Maryland, the Washington County Mental Health Authority is taking measures to raise awareness and prevent death by suicide.

The Washington County Mental Health Authority launched a large-scale campaign to help raise awareness by engaging with local delegates, Washington county commissioners, law enforcement, mental health providers, and gun shops. many organizations are getting involved because of the high rate of suicides in Washington county.

“Over 50% of the deaths by suicide in Washington county specifically involve the use of a firearm. so that has been one of our main priority areas is just to increase awareness about safe storage of firearms and medications as well,” said Brooke Kerbs, director of child and adolescent services at Washington County Mental Health Authority.

Washington County Mental Health is offering training for groups and individuals for people who may encounter someone with a suicidal crisis.