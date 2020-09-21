Washington County, Md. GOP mobilizing voters with Satuday bus caravan

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Republican Party is mobilizing for the November election.

Plans are underway for a county-wide bus tour this coming Saturday, and volunteers are getting ready to canvass neighborhoods, staff phone banks, and begin “lit drops” to get their supporters to the polls. Not just for the re-election of President Trump, but in the contested Sixth Congressional District race and for the party’s candidates seeking Hagerstown city offices. The mayor’s seat is open and four seats on city council are on the ballot… and the county GOP is priding itself on being especially well-organized.

Says Ginger Bigelow with the Washington County Republican Party, “We have probably over 2,500 Trump signs out here and we still have some want to put out.”

And party headquarters was a busy place Monday evening with the executive committee interviewing four candidates to fill the House of Delegates vacancy created by Paul Corderman’s appointment to the state senate, taking Andrew Serafini’s seat when he resigned this summer. Interestingly, all four are on the ballot for the Hagerstown city council this November.