Washington County locals tell us what they’re thankful for

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — ‘Tis the season to be thankful. There are many different things people say they’re thankful for.

With the holiday season being rated as what could be the most stressful time of year, there are people who still find the time to stop and think about what matters most to them.

“I’m thankful because my heavenly father got me out the bed this morning, and that I am an American citizen born and raised in the USA, lot of privileges and a lot of rights,” Jerry Logan said.

The more popular response was that family is one thing that matters most, no matter what.

“I’m thankful for my family and that I get to spend time with people and eat really good food,” Summer Sensinger said.

“I am thankful for my family because they are so nice and they understand me, and I am also thankful for my brothers and sisters”, Nevaeh Ingram said.

“I am thankful for my health and my families health and that my family and friends are always there for me and I’m just thankful that I get so many opportunities and that I get to go see the rest of my family this holiday,” Ivy Laffan said.

Michael Fuller, another Washington County resident used sign language to tell WDVM that he is thankful for where he lives and his family. For the people who are working this holiday, they say they’re thankful to have a job to be able to provide for their family members.