Washington County local management board receives $698,394 grant award

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Local Management Board announced its award of $698,394 in state grant funds given by the Governor’s office of crime prevention, youth and victim services.

The award will fund six initiatives aimed at strengthening and improving the lives of youth and families residing in Washington County.

This year, there will be an intentional focus on three elements: race equity, adverse childhood experiences, and trauma-informed practices, and research-based practices.

“In light of the COVID pandemic and all the impacts with the school systems being closed. There’s been increased stresses on youth and children, so I think it’s even more important this year that these types of

programs are out there assisting them.” said Susan Buchanan, director for the Office of Grant Management for Washington County.

The money will be managed by the Washington County Office of Grant Management.