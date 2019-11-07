Washington County lawmakers hold forum to gauge local concerns

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Elected officials and local lawmakers for the city of Hagerstown and Washington County convened on Wednesday for a pre-legislative forum, gauging local concerns ahead of Maryland’s 2020 legislative session.

“What came out of today was, well, as it’s important for folks to come down to Annapolis to testify on bills, to be involved within government — to send emails, to make calls on issues that are important to them,” said Del. William Wivell (R, Washington County), “and that’s what it is all about, being representative government.”

The first part consisted of lawmakers meeting with municipal governments and entities such as the school board and the department of public safety and correctional services. A public forum was then held where residents voiced concerns ranging from public transit to easy access to medical marijuana.

After the day’s discussion, Del. Wivell says he expects the upcoming session will heavily focus on funding for public education.

“The resounding theme today was really Kirwan Commission and education funding,” said Del. Wivell, “and that’s going to really drive the legislature because of the tremendous price tag that’s tied to that.”