Washington County initiates community service instead of jail for low-level drug offenses

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Despite the ongoing opioid epidemic across the nation, Washington County is working on an effort to drop the penalty for low-level drug offenders in the exchange of focus on crimes with higher-priority.

In Hagerstown on Thursday, the Washington County Health Department, along with Hagerstown Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Maryland State’s Attorney, Public Defender, and The Mental Health Authority signed the partnership agreement for the new Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program.

The program would allow law enforcement to divert the low-level drug offenders for community services, instead of incarceration.

