Washington County Humane Society celebrates 17th annual Polar Bear Plunge

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Humane Society of Washington County celebrated their 17th annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday.

Over 200 people took the plunge at Greenbrier State Park in Boonsboro to support the Humane Society. If you were on the beach watching participants, you were able tell how cold the water must have been, as people dipped in and quickly dipped out. Some participants say they have been plunging since the year it started.

“Iv’e done sixteen. We are here to support the humane society and to give back to them and to have fun,” said one team from Spichers Appliances, who dressed up and called themselves Bro-White and the Seven Spichers Dwarfs.

Event goers say one of the best parts about this plunge is seeing what kind of costumes people come up with.

“I do this for a great cause the Washington County Humane Society is a cause above and beyond, I mean, you cant think of a better reason to be freezing,” Tim Yates said.

The whole purpose of the event is to support furry friends and give them the love and care they need. The humane society says this event helps carry operating costs for the year.

“Our shelter is the only open admissions shelter in Washington County which means we accept every animal that comes in whether they are abused neglected, homeless, sick, old whatever the case may be we welcome them in and we do whatever we can to take care of them,” Noel Fridgen said.

This year’s goal was to raise $26,000 dollars, and with donations they exceeded that amount.