Washington County hospitals see zero COVID-19 patients for two straight days

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — For the first time in over 15 months, zero patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 all across Washington County on Thursday. Friday followed suit, as no new patients were admitted for the virus.

It acted as a much-needed breath of air for doctors after around 450 days of constantly battling the coronavirus.

“It feels like a bit of a step away from the uncertainty that we’ve had for the last year-and-a-half,” said Dr. Aaron George, chief medical officer at Meritus Health. “We’re certainly cautiously optimistic because we still want to do what we can to protect the community.”

George largely credited the work being done by the community to social distance, wash their hands and — most importantly — get vaccinated as the reason behind the drop in hospitalizations. But even after hitting this ultimate milestone, George said the community needs to constantly push to get as close to a 100% vaccination rate as possible.

“I think the most important thing is that we take this as a positive sign but continue to do all of the things that have helped us to get here,” said George.

Regardless of the number of COVID-19 patients currently being hospitalized, George advised against ever putting off medical care as a way to avoid entering spaces where people are being treated for the virus, a concern many doctors held when cases were spiking in the wintertime.

In all of Maryland, 115 patients in total were hospitalized with coronavirus on Friday, 39 of which were in the ICU.