Washington County holds third Annual Public Safety Awards

FAIRPLAY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County held its Public Safety Awards to celebrate public safety officials who have made an effort to make the county a safer place.

With Paul Frey announcing each recipient of an award, people from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hagerstown Police Department and Meritus Medical Center are just a few of the organizations that were awarded during the ceremony. Allen Twigg, executive director of Behavioral and Community Health at Meritus Medical Center, highlighted the hospital’s efforts to stop the opioid epidemic.

“Meritus is honored to be apart of the solution to the opioid crisis of Washington County, we realized that this is an important need,” Twigg said.

The medical center received the Unit Achievement Award for its creation of Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment, or SBIRT, which Meritus officials consider a proactive step to combating the opioid crisis.

Along with the hospital, Fire Apparatus Operators Zach Reid and Jason Eckstine received a Bronze Medal of Valor for their roles in saving the life of a child. Following their video presentation, the two Hagerstown Fire Department employees were given a standing ovation for their work.

