Washington County holds ‘salute to heroes’ drive

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–Emergency Service Crews from around Washington County participated in a ‘hero’s safety ride’ to salute first responders, healthcare workers, and community organizations that are keeping their residents safe during the pandemic.

Boonsboro Ambulance and Rescue Service was just one of over a dozen crews to participate in the celebratory event. They say the drive-through was a good way to lift spirits while reminding community members that through this trying time we’re all in this together.

“These are trying times and like everybody has said it’s uncharted waters, but like everything with time it shall pass as long as we all stay together and work through this process together,” said Boonsboro Paramedic, Casey McKnight.

Some of the other crews that participated were Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company and Ambulance, Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Company and EMS, and New Antietam Fire Company E2.