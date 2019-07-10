Washington County holds public hearing for illicit discharge detection and elimination

During the hearing, citizens didn't use the opportunity to publicly share any concerns or issues

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County’s Environmental Management Director, Dan Divito, discussed the county’s requirement to adopt a program that detects and eliminates illicit discharges.

“We must adopt and enforce and illicit discharge ordinance and this ordinance was modeled after the guidance that was sent out by the state,” Divito said.

During the hearing, citizens didn’t use the opportunity to publicly share any concerns or issues they had with the matter. Although this may have been the case, county commissioners decided to hold off on any motion to adopt an ordinance at the moment.

A county report shared Washington County has been identified, by the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) as being located within an urbanized area. MDE has discovered that the County’s stormwater discharges have the potential to result in exceedances of water quality standards or other major water quality impacts.