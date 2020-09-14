Washington County Historical Society unveils priceless Hagerstown artifact at antique appraisal show

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Historical Society hosted an antique treasure show for residents and board members to have experts appraise items from their collections.

Appraiser George Manger says that no appraisal can diminish the importance of an item to its owner.

“When you try to put a dollar value on that has a tremendous personal value to an individual, it is very difficult. I mean, you know, you’re talking about sentimental value versus marketplace.”

John Barr is a board member of the Historical Society and former County Commissioner. He says that Washington County is rich with history and that young people need to preserve the history of the county.

“I think it gives, our young people, in particular, perspective, in their world, of what their ancestors went through to both work and get an education and survive.”

While some attendees brought family artifacts to be appraised, the Historical Society unveiled a hidden gem that details the vast history of Hagerstown. The Historical Society was gifted the original plat of Hagerstown from the Hager family in the 1970s. Now, they finally have the time to dedicate to this priceless piece of Hagerstown history.

“This is a unique piece. This is one of the first pieces that was from the established community. And it really tells a story almost like a ledger would tell the story of a community. This map does the same.”

She explains that the plat shows the original streets, land plots, and buildings that originally made up the city. She observed that the street numbers on the plat do not match up to the current street numbers. This means that the original properties or land plots were split up as the city progressed.

The Historical Society is working with a member of the Smithsonian Institute to restore the plat to its original state. The project is slated to be completed by early 2021.