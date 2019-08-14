Washington County High School receives grant money for robotics program

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County’s South High Robotics Club was given a boost with a $10,000 state grant by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) to give their students the resources needed to gain more industry-level skills for the workforce. ​​

They were among 12 districts and eight non-profit entities awarded grant money to expand robotics programs.

“They’re working with the C++ Programming [language], which industries use,” said Physics Teacher, Don Custer. ​​

Senior Cameron Hahn is the President of the school’s Robotics Club: “I’ve always been interested in science and math and that kind of thing and so this is a cool way to develop skills in engineering,” said Hahn. ​​

Their summer program runs for just three days, Monday through Wednesday of this week.

Custer says the support from other grants in the past has helped the Robotics Club tremendously, however “nothing to this magnitude.”

The $10,000 grant will also be used to purchase laptops for the club, a tightly knit group of young minds. ​​

​​Frederick County and Garrett County Public Schools also received similar grants. ​