Washington County health metrics lagging during the pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has posed challenges to stay healthy, with so many disruptions to our lifestyles. And Washington County, Maryland, has fallen in the rankings of health metrics. But there’s a plan to improve that.

The county was ranked 12th in the state. It’s now ranked 18th. Of Maryland’s 23 counties and the city of Baltimore, Washington County — until two years ago was in the middle of the pack according to a community needs health assessment. But since the pandemic, those health metrics are slipping.

“Some of the things that really jump out when you look at the assessment are life expectancy has decreased,” said Maria Rubeling, CEO of the YMCA Hagerstown. “Our overweight and obesity numbers have gone up 38 percent, so that’s close to 40 percent. That’s 4 in 10 people.”

The diabetes rate has also risen, and community leaders like the YMCA are taking the lead to get people to follow more healthy lifestyles.”

“It’s going to kind of look like a point system where you can earn points for healthy behavior,” said Colleen Gildee with the YMCA Hagerstown. “Anything from logging your food to 20 minutes of exercise to meditation — we’re trying to incorporate everything for a whole wellness picture.”

The Y will be working with businesses in the community to participate. “There’ll be something that can challenge everyone,” said Gildee. “So we’re hoping that will increase participation.”

Starting with one achievable goal will mean the success of the “Go for Bold” campaign.

“We’re not asking people to lose 100 pounds,” said Rubeling. “We’re not asking people to lose 50 pounds. It’s really just an average of 10 lbs per person. Some more, some less if you average it out.”

Rubeling and Gildee’s advice: take the initiative now to lead a more healthy lifestyle. Rubeling predicts even a slight improvement in the following health metrics assessment can be a springboard for reversing the downward trend in Washington County.