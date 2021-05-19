Washington County Health Department works to fix low vaccination rate

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to Maryland Department of Health data, Washington County’s vaccination rate is lagging far behind the rest of the state. The county has the third-lowest percentage of residents with a first dose of a covid vaccine, and the second-lowest percentage of residents with a second dose.

The Washington County Health Department is gearing up to fix this issue by targeting what they believe are the biggest roadblocks: lack of access in rural areas, and vaccine hesitancy.

“We actually will be launching a vaccine hesitancy campaign here in June. We got a grant from FEMA to do some work around this. So we will be doing education,” said Danielle Stahl, public information officer for the health department.

The county will also be starting a “community champions” initiative, similar to MD GoVax, where local leaders will speak with residents about the vaccines.