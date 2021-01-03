Washington County Health Department to begin vaccination clinics for first responders

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Health Department will begin vaccinating first responders starting the first week of January.

The health department will be partnering with Meritus Medical Center to administer the vaccines to firefighters, police officers, and others in the community.

Previously, the COVID-19 vaccine has only been available to health care workers and long-term care facility residents.

“We are working with all first responders, EMTs, fire, police, medical to start scheduling them here in the next couple of weeks so that they can receive their vaccine,” Danielle Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Washington County Health Department explained. “It’s important for our local community to hear from local people they know who are doing this hard work in the county and that they are confident in getting the vaccine.”

The vaccine clinics are set to begin as early as Monday, January 4th, 2021.