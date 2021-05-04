Washington County Health Department set to open a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Health Department is opening up a one day only COVID-19 vaccination clinic

People can get vaccinated at the Hagerstown Fire Department in the City Farmer’s Market parking lot this Thursday, May 6th.

The clinic will run from 10 a-m through 2 p-m. You don’t need to pre-register or have an appointment to get vaccinated. Anyone who lives or works in Washington County can get vaccinated. You must be 18 years old or older to get a vaccine. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered at the clinic.

“We are hoping that we are able to provide more walk-in clinics in order to kind of break down some of those barriers people may have to access the vaccine,” said Danielle Stahl, Public Information Officer/Program Manager for the Washington County Health Department.

If you have any concerns about the vaccine you should contact your health care provider. You also shouldn’t get the vaccine if you’ve received another vaccine in the last 14 days.

The Washington County Health Department says that they will continue making updates about future vaccination clinics on the county community calendar.