Washington County Health Department reports spike in COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Health Department is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and a spike in other COVID-19 data.

Within the past three weeks, COVID-19 cases in the county have increased by 180% and the positivity rate is up 4.4% which is a 780% increase. A reported 82% of COVID-19 cases in Washington County are in unvaccinated individuals. The county says that the way to lower the numbers is to up the vaccination rate. To make a vaccination appointment you can go to WashCoVax.com.

Variants of concern are B.1.1.7 (Alpha), P.1 (Gamma), B.1.617.2 (Delta).

The health department also recommends that people wear masks, even if they’ve been vaccinated.