Washington County Health Department orders closure of Hagerstown Speedway

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — There will be no racing until further notice at Hagerstown Speedway after the Washington County Health Department ordered it closed.

Recently the Washington County Health Department issued a Directive and Order of Closure for the Hagerstown Speedway.

The order was executed after the Health Department became aware of the Hagerstown Speedway’s intent to violate the Governor’s Executive Order by holding and advertising an event open to the general public for August 16, 2020.

A news release from the department stated “Allowing the general public and spectators at raceways violates the Governor’s Executive Order that clearly states, establishments may open for racing and other customary operations, but not to the general public,”

The Frank Sagi Tribute planned for Sunday was to be the speedway’s next racing event. The department expressed that the decision to close the Hagerstown speedway was not taken lightly or made hastily.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM