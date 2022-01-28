Washington County Health Department distributes free KN95 masks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Federal health officials are recommending Americans use higher-grade KN95 masks to protect themselves from the Omicron variant, instead of the cloth masks that many are used to. But these KN95 masks have been tricky to get a hold of.
The Washington County Health Department is giving out masks to the public for free. Residents can find the masks at the health department and starting Saturday several public library locations will also be distributing the masks.
The following library branches will be giving out masks and also rapid at-home testing kits:
- Hagerstown Fletcher Branch Library: 301-739-3250 ext. 200
- Boonsboro Free Library: 301-432-5723
- Hancock Memorial Library: 301-678-5300
- Smithsburg Branch Library: 301-824-7722
- Williamsport Memorial Library: 301-223-7027
These are being given out on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.