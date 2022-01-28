Washington County Health Department distributes free KN95 masks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Federal health officials are recommending Americans use higher-grade KN95 masks to protect themselves from the Omicron variant, instead of the cloth masks that many are used to. But these KN95 masks have been tricky to get a hold of.

The Washington County Health Department is giving out masks to the public for free. Residents can find the masks at the health department and starting Saturday several public library locations will also be distributing the masks.

The following library branches will be giving out masks and also rapid at-home testing kits:

Hagerstown Fletcher Branch Library: 301-739-3250 ext. 200

Boonsboro Free Library: 301-432-5723

Hancock Memorial Library: 301-678-5300

Smithsburg Branch Library: 301-824-7722

Williamsport Memorial Library: 301-223-7027

These are being given out on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.