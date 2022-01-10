Washington County Health Department adds Friday to testing schedule

Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19, you may have a little bit more luck.

The Washington County Health Department is adding a day to their COVID testing schedule to provide patients with better possibilities of getting tested sooner and in Washington County.

The Washington County schedule now includes Friday along with regular testing days, Monday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Hagerstown Housing Authority.

To view additional testing locations in the area, click here.

