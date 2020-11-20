Washington County has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As many people are preparing for the holidays, Health experts want to remind the public to celebrate safely by taking the proper precautions, in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Hogan recently announced that Maryland has reported over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest number of daily new cases since the pandemic began, and in Washington County new cases are arising more frequently– prompting many schools to go fully virtual.

The Washington County Health Depart says, with the holidays approaching one of the most important things people can do to protect their loved ones is to get tested for the virus.

Danielle Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Washington County Health Department stated, “Over the past few weeks, Washington County has and continues to experience an exponential rise in positive COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related hospitalizations. We are at a critical point, and now is not the time to reduce our vigilance, or reduce protective measures put in place. We urge every business, organization, and resident in Washington County to do their part in helping slow the spread of COVID-19. It is important for everyone to take preventative measures, limit their risk of exposure, and take personal responsibility for how we reduce the spread of this virus. ”

Stahl expressed that people need to take precautions quickly, especially with the holidays approaching.

The Washington County Health Department stated, “With the holidays coming up, we want to remind everyone that COVID is still very present and is spreading in our community. The health department strongly recommends not holding any large family gatherings and to review the CDC’s holiday guidance on travel, family meals, shopping, overnight guests, etc., and the county’s COVID-19 metrics before making any holiday plans.”

The health department also suggests wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching the distance between you and others a habit in your daily routine.

The department expresses, that it will take all of us working together to make the health and safety of our community a priority to slow the spread of COVID-19.